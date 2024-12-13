More winter activities opening up at Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

SilverStar Mountain Resort continues to open more winter activities as snow continues to accumulate on the ski hill.

SilverStar says the mountain has enough snow to open the backside, Tube Town and night skiing.

Night skiing is opening up for this weekend from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Gondola night skiing tickets are $30 with SilverQueen night skiing $12 for Friday and Saturday, tickets are available online.

The backside of the mountain is now open as well.

The mountain's base snow depth is 77 centimetres and more is expected, according to the mountain. Snow is expected to fall late Friday and into Saturday before clearing on Saturday with sun returning Sunday.

Forecasts say more light snow is expected on Monday.