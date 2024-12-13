Enderby grower supplier steps up to fill gap left by BC Growers Supply

Chelsey Mutter

Where will growers go for supplies now that BC Growers Supply is closing following its operator, BC Fruit Trees, applying for creditor protection earlier this year?

One Enderby-based, family-owned business says it’s working hard to be able to fill the gap when the busy season hits this spring.

Ken and Ethan Clancy are the father and son behind Okanagan Fertilizer. Ken is the owner and president and Ethan is working as a sales rep. The pair says their demand has already started to increase.

“We're the only company of this kind in the B.C. Interior, so we have a lot of production and shipping and warehousing capabilities here that we can get product out in a timely fashion,” said Ken.

“How much of the gap we'll be able to fill – it'll be a sizeable amount.”

They’ll be using the slow season to prepare for the increase in operations expected this spring. The company has already started hiring more employees, expanding hours of operation, and purchasing more equipment and trucks to meet the demand.

“We've been an integral part of the tree fruit and horticulture sector in the Okanagan since we were founded in 1976,” said Ken. “We certainly want to be able to help out and work with grower partners that we have already, as well as new grower partners.”

The company was founded by Ken’s dad who passed away earlier this year – Ethan began spending summers working for the company when he was 14 and now at 24 he’s working as a sales rep there full time.

“When we look at other businesses like ours in the ag retail industry, especially in B.C., we're basically the only family owned business like that,” explained Ethan. “A lot of the other farmers and growers, they're all family businesses as well, so I think they do appreciate that there is a business like us out there, and we do connect on that level as well.”

Okanagan Fertilizer has two fertilizer plants, one in Enderby and another in Williams Lake, plus a distribution factory in Oliver. Their main focus is on the Interior, but extends to the Kootenays, Williams Lake and Northern B.C. as well.

Okanagan Fertilizer specializes in bulk fertilizer blending for specific crops and their nutrient requirements. It also provides crop protection products, seed and other grower items.

“The Okanagan is a really interesting place…we have a lot of smaller acres, very specialized tree fruits, grapes,” said Ethan.

Ken says they know it’s been a difficult time for growers as of late – with the co-op changes and severe winter weather the past two years, but they have long-term confidence for the industry.

“We consider ourselves to be part of the tree fruit and create the horticulture industry and the BC Interior. We've been doing it for 50 years, and we're looking forward to 50 more years,” said Ken.