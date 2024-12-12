Worry Pets one of the unique items at the BX Entrepreneur Fair in Vernon

Photo: Naomi Ellchuk-Holliday

A BX Elementary School student wants people to worry less with the help if a fuzzy friend.

Grade 6 student Julianne Holliday will be bringing her creativity to the annual BX Entrepreneur Fair with her handmade Worry Pets.

The cute creations are soft, fuzzy companions with big, sparkly eyes, designed to comfort and ease anxiety. Each Worry Pet is crafted from durable materials and adorned with plastic beads, ensuring they are washing machine safe for easy care.

Every Worry Pet comes in a box with a heartfelt note inside:

"I’m your little worry pet,

I’ll be right here for you,

Tell me all your worries,

So, you don’t feel so blue.

Pet my long soft fur,

And give me a little squeeze.

I’ll help to comfort you,

And put your mind at ease."

“Julianne’s Worry Pets are a perfect blend of creativity, comfort, and fun, appealing to both kids and adults alike. These lovable companions make meaningful gifts, especially during the holiday season,” said Naomi Ellchuk-Holliday said in a press release.

All profits generated from the Entrepreneur Fair will go toward funding future BX Blocks programs, events for the remainder of the school year, and to charity.

“Families will be reimbursed for manufacturing costs, allowing students to focus on their creativity and business planning while contributing to their school community,” said Ellchuk-Holliday.

The fair takes place Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the school on Silver Star Road.