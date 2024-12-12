Kalamalka Lake pier signage plan given approval by Coldstream council

Photo: Ben Low-On Crews working on demolishing pier on Nov. 19.

Coldstream council has approved the general site plan for Rotary signage installation at Kalamalka Beach.

The plan was approved at the District of Coldstream’s Monday council meeting and includes the proposed Rotary sign which will incorporate the Rotary Seal and dedication text on a granite rock.

“Rotary has also proposed a signage with historical detail around the pier and the beach, bringing back to Council conceptual drawings and draft language to a future meeting for consideration,” reads a release from the district.

The request was made by Rotarians soon after the district decided Rotary Pier on Kal Beach needed to be rebuilt.

The landmark pier at Kal Beach was built by the Rotary Club in 1934 for use by the general public.

Modern Rotarians said in their original naming pitch that they’d like to contribute funding and signage to continue the 'Rotary' name on the pier – which Coldstream council approved.

Demolition of the old pier began on Nov. 19. The new pier is expected to be installed sometime in January.