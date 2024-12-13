Vernon man eats at just about every restaurant the city has to offer

Photo: Logan Saunders

Logan Saunders has eaten at pretty much every restaurant, cafe and diner Vernon has to offer.

More than three years ago, Saunders began eating at and rating local restaurants with his wife.

Tragically, his wife passed away, but Saunders continued his quest to eat at every restaurant in town.

He has dined at more than 200 establishments, but admits eating at every single restaurant is a bit of a moving target with new restaurants opening and others closing.

“I went to 205, but I think the number that are actively open is a little bit less than that now,” Saunders said. “If you include just about every eatery in town, you are looking at just under 200.”

Saunders said his quest was born out of his extensive travelling. Having visited 74 countries and 10 Canadian provinces, Saunders was always searching for a good dining experience.

“I would always check Google reviews to see what was highly rated and what places to avoid when travelling,” he said.

When his wife came to visit Canada in the summer of 2021, the couple would eat out several times a week, so they started writing reviews about their culinary outings.

“A couple years ago, I thought 'I'd gone through about half the restaurants in Vernon, why not try and review every restaurant, cafe and eatery in Vernon,' so that's what I have been doing for the past couple of years. The next thing I knew, I had people reaching out to me on a regular basis asking for restaurant recommendations around town.”

And now that his culinary quest is complete, Saunders is planning on having what he calls 'The Last Supper' at BNA towards the end of February.

BNA is expected to open in Vernon in the New Year and Saunders is inviting everyone to celebrate the end of the foodie journey.

So what's next for Saunders?

More travelling of course, with plans to visit numerous countries over the coming months and years.

He also hopes to visit Canada's three territories, making a clean sweep of being a tourist in his home country.