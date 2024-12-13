Lynza Henke of Vernon Teach and Learn had a role in a Hollywood movie

Photo: Vernon Teach and Learn

Lynza Henke was the primary fudge maker at Vernon's Teach and Learn and the teen had a brush with Hollywood this year.

The 16-year-old tragically passed away in the summer after being struck by a vehicle in a marked cross walk.

Before she passed, Lynza had a role in a Tinsel Town production, making fudge for the made-for-TV movie Christmas, love and fudge.

A post on the Teach and Learn Facebook page says all of the fudge in the movie was made by Lynza. And that fudge is now available at the 30th Avenue business that suffered a double tragedy in 2024 with the passing of Lynza's mother, Lynella, from cancer.

Lynza's name appears in the credits of the movie that stars Erin Karpluk, Christopher Russell and Ashley Alexander.

According to IMDb, the movie revolves around pastry chef Amanda and entrepreneur Simon who team up to recreate a famous fudge recipe for the Big Holiday Pastry Show. As they race against time, holiday love begins to bloom between the unlikely pair.