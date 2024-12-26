Vernon Search and Rescue answered dozens of calls for help in 2024

Photo: VSAR

From rescuing injured hikers to finding lost seniors to helping para-gliders stuck in trees, it's all just another day at the office for Vernon Search and Rescue.

In 2024, VSAR responded to dozens of calls for help with the volunteers dropping everything to come to the rescue.

Caralie Nairn, with VSAR, said there were numerous missing person cases, both locally and in other areas in 2024. VSAR has mutual aid agreements with neighbouring search and rescue groups, and dispatched teams to several searches.

“There were a lot of rescues this year. We've had twisted ankles, injuries while boating...we had a lot of broken down boats,” she said.

Among the more unique rescues in 2024 was para-gliders who got caught up in some rather tall trees.

Nairn said crews rescued three para-gliders in a short period of time last summer.

“It is what we consider a safe sport,” Nairn said. “We normally don't get that many calls, so to have two in such a short period of time was unusual.”

One of the para-gliders was stuck some 130 feet above the ground, making for a challenging rescue.

Nairn said VSAR has been working with local paraglider flight school to try and come with the best way to deal with such situations.

“They have protocols as well. They pack a self-rescue kit so they can tie themselves into a tree and we can get ropes to them,” Nairn said.

Nairn said the last time VSAR responded to a similar call was in 2008 when a hang glider was in the North Okanagan for a competition and got stuck in a tree.

And 2024 was the first full year in VSAR's new headquarters.

Their former site was a building next to the Regional District of North Okanagan which they had outgrown many years ago.

The old building was crammed with rescue vehicles such as boat and snowmobiles, as well as other vital equipment.

Due to a lack to a lack of space, some equipment had to be stored off site, potentially delaying response times when called to action.

“It was amazing to have room,” Nairn said of the new facility on Silver Star Road.

For 2025 Nairn expects the calls to continue and crews are currently gearing up for snowmobile rescues as people play in the powder of the backcountry.

“That is always a busy season for us,” Nairn said. “Typically it is not locals unless it is a mishap kind of rescue. It is usually visitors who need our help.”

Nairn said the local snowmobile club “has put a lot of effort in training, building safe trails, avalanche training and they work closely with Vernon Search and Rescue.”