Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigating suspicious death on small downtown park

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are currently investigating a suspicious death which occurred in the city's downtown core.

Cpl. Tania Finn said on Monday, Dec. 9, at approximately 7 a.m., the body of a man was found in the creek of the wooded area between 31st Avenue and the FreshCo building toward the north end of the park.

Police have identified the man as 55-year old, Cory Fregin of Vernon.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit has taken conduct of the investigation and are reaching out to the public for information about this death,” said Finn. “Cory was found wearing a red and black plaid jacket and we are requesting anyone who saw this man in this area on Dec. 8 or Dec. 9 to reach out to police.

Anyone with any information on Fregin’s death, his whereabouts on Dec. 8 and 9, has dashcam footage of Fregin or saw any suspicious activity on or near 31st Avenue near the creek on those dates is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP Detachment at 250-545-7171.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online.