Mounties investigating threat directed towards Enderby school

Photo: Google Street View

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.

Mounties have identified a possible source of the threat against A.L Fortune Secondary School in Enderby.

Cpl. Tania Finn with the North Okanagan RCMP says police are continuing to investigate and no arrests have been made at this time.

RCMP found out about the threat directed towards the school late Wednesday evening at about 10:45 p.m. Police worked with the school principal and identified what is believed to be the possible source of the threat.

"As a pre-caution, police were available at the school Thursday morning to monitor the situation and assist school staff with additional security measures," said Finn.

ORIGINAL 11:03 a.m.

A threat of “unknown credibility" at A.L. Fortune School in Enderby has prompted police presence, limited building entry and bag checks, today.

In a letter to parents and caregivers, principal Mark Marino said the school and School District 83 had “been made aware of a threat of unknown credibility."

School staff and admin have been working with RCMP since late Wednesday to plan a response and the police presence today is out of an abundance of caution.

School is operating as normal, but student and staff entry to the building has been limited and bag checks are conducted by anyone entering the building.

“The safety of students and staff remains our top priority,” reads the letter.

Parents were given the option to keep their children home if they felt uncomfortable sending them to school.

The school confirmed the police presence this morning to Castanet, it’s not clear if Mounties are still at the school or what the threat was.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information.