Vernon Search and Rescue helping in search for missing skier near Kamloops

Photo: RCMP

Four members of Vernon Search and Rescue are on their way to Kamloops this morning to help search for a missing skier.

Coralie Nairn, VSAR spokesperson, said the elite volunteers are heading to the Sun Peaks area to assist Kamloops Search and Rescue, who are leading the search for the skier.

Nairn said search and rescue groups in the region have mutual aid agreements where they will send members to assist in other areas.

“We have several mutual aid teams that respond to other areas when we are trying to get as many boots on the ground as we possibly can,” said Nairn, herself a long-time member of VSAR.

According to RCMP, Tomasz Jaholkowski, 68, was last seen checking into a run at Sun Peaks just after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Mr. Jaholkowski does not appear to have returned to his hotel room, nor has he been heard from since checking into the run on Tuesday,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“We are very concerned for his wellbeing and are asking anyone who may have seen him or has information on his potential whereabouts to please contact police as soon as possible.”