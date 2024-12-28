A year with 'some good, some bad, some ugly': North Okanagan Shuswap MP Mel Arnold

Photo: melarnoldmp.ca

It’s been a year with "some good, some bad and some ugly" says North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold.

Arnold said a big highlight this year was his private members bill replacing the term child pornography with child sexual abuse and exploitation material being enacted into law, and “basically calling it what it is.”

“I'm really honoured to have been able to make that legislative change and help protect some of Canada's most vulnerable, our children,” said Arnold.

“It's also notable that [the bill] went through Parliament and the Senate with unanimous support from all sides, despite all the tension and division within parliament. That unanimous support carried the bill through and I think it's a reflection on how it was just common sense legislation.”

This year, major protests like the Seniors Tin Cup and Canada Post workers have rallied outside Arnold’s office on 29th Street. When asked if that’s the best way for constituents to get his attention, Arnold said he respects everyone's right to assembly and protest, but it’s not always the most productive way to communicate.

“If we have facts and if we have individual case stories that we can use as examples when we are doing speeches in the chamber or asking witnesses during testimony at a committee, those are extremely effective for us – more than just having someone or a group with placards in front of the office,” explained Arnold.

“We see that then we get the message, but it's not the most effective way for [MPs] to communicate. Everything that comes through my office is confidential, so nothing is shared without permission, but if we can have those individual cases of where someone or someone's family has been affected by what appears to be a failing justice system or a failed law system, then we can make more effective change.”

Since being elected, he’s worked on the fisheries portfolio, and that work continued in 2024.

“The health of wild Pacific salmon is important to so many British Columbians, it's an honour for me to champion that and other fisheries related causes like aquatic invasive species.”

As for the bad and ugly, Arnold voiced frustrations with the Liberal government.

Arnold also said people are struggling to grasp why “someone who is arrested – and I'm not talking about any case in particular – who is picked up and held, has to be turned loose on the streets again within 24 hours.”

As for what’s coming up in 2025, Arnold says it’s looking like it’ll be an election year and his time representing Vernon could come to a close. But he says he will continue to represent all of his constituents until he’s elected to a new riding.

The North Okanagan-Shuswap riding will be changing in the next federal election and Arnold plans to run in the new Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding where he lives.

“It's been an honour to represent the North Okanagan Shuswap the past nine years, and it could be 10 years by next October, if that's when the election is. I've spent my entire life in the area, and just love it and the people. I will continue to provide services from my member parliament office right up until election day, when new MPs will be elected within the new aligned ridings,” said Arnold

“It's looking like it will be an election year, and what I'm hearing on the doorsteps is that people want that election, and they want to see change.”