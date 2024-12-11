Lumby teen raises over $9k for para-alpine training

Photo: Blue Ox

A Lumby teen aiming to one day join the Canadian Para-Alpine team has raised $9,474 to go towards his training.

Matthew Leach, 16, is a competitive skier dealing with progressive sight loss.

With seven years skiing experience, he’s entering his third-season on the visually impaired team and the sport isn’t cheap, costing about $45,000 a year.

On Dec. 7, Leach hosted a fundraising event to try and offset the costs of his training which requires a full-time guide both on and off the hill – doubling his expenses.

“Thank you all so much for your support this Saturday. Our day at the Blue Ox Pub was so much fun,” said Leach in a Facebook post.

“I am incredibly thankful for everything you all have done for me and how you have helped me continue chasing my dreams. It was amazing to see all of you and I hope to see you again soon.”

The burger and beverage event with silent auction and a toonie drop raised $9,474, just shy of Leach’s $10,000 goal.

People can follow Leach’s journey on his own Instagram account and the Okanagan Ski Team account.