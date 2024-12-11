Vernon drug trafficker linked to heroin shipment hidden in lamps out on day parole

Photo: Facebook Ronald Learning

A drug trafficker who was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison following his arrest in 2015 in Vernon is now free on day parole.

Ronald Learning, 41, was sentenced on 27 charges, including four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and multiple firearms charges.

According to parole documents, Learning was involved in a drug-trafficking operation between Canada and the U.S. He was identified through an investigation where he sold drugs to an undercover officer.

In January of 2015, Learning was arrested in Vernon after attempting to pick up a large box of heroin that had been flagged by border agents at Vancouver International Airport.

When the box went through an X-ray, agents discovered more than 360 grams of heroin hidden in two lamps. Authorities switched the heroin for fake drugs in order to keep the box under surveillance.

A police search of Learning’s home found several handguns, some of which were loaded, assorted ammunition, stolen identification and quantities of various drugs.

Learning was first granted day parole in November of last year, and was given a six-month continuation in May 2024. The most recent decision, dated Dec. 4, grants Learning a further six months of day parole, noting there’s been no evidence of breaches over the past year.

In its Dec. 4 decision, the Parole Board of Canada noted Learning’s “criminal activities contributed to what is considered to be a social crisis and epidemic.”

“The [Correctional Services Canada] reports you no longer downplay your offending, previously stating you were ‘just a transporter’, and now admit and understand how your actions contributed to the drug trade and had a negative impact on the community,” reads the decision.

“You have acknowledged your responsibility for your actions and recognize your problem areas; you reportedly understand your crime cycle and have been taking active steps to mitigate your risk to reoffend."

The board said Learning’s release will reintegrate him into society as a law-abiding citizen which will ultimately help protect society.

Under the terms of his parole, Learning cannot consume, purchase or possess drugs outside of prescribed medication. He must also have no contact with people involved in criminal activity, drug use or its subculture, and he can only possess one mobile phone.

Learning is employed full time with a plumbing and heating company as an apprentice. The decision did not specify where Learning is living.

In addition to the prison time, Learning was handed a lifetime firearms prohibition and ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.