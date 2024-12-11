Mackie Lake House offering events this winter

Photo: Mackie Lake House

Mackie Lake House will be open for events each month through the winter.

“We’re excited not to ‘go dark,’ this winter,” said general manager Diane Llewelyn-Jones. "Instead, we’ll offer programs and events and continue giving visitors a reason to come back and experience something new.”

Winter programming will kick off with a Chick Flick Movie Night on Dec. 19, to watch The Holiday in the 1910 living room complete with a popcorn bar. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased via email, people can come in pyjamas or comfortable clothes.

Mackie House will host a tea on Jan. 19 called Beat the Winter Blues, followed by its first ever Whisky Tasting on Jan. 23.

“Guests will enjoy five tastings of some of the finest international whiskies," reads a release from Mackie Lake House. "They will also take in the history of Mackie Lake House (and of whisky!) and enjoy the musical stylings of legendary guitarist Neil Fraser.”

On Feb. 13 Mackie Lake House will host an indoor concert with Kelowna-based folk duo Josh+Bex. Tickets are available through the Vernon Winter Carnival website.

The house is also hosting two Valentines Day teas on Feb. 15 and 16, people will learn tea etiquette and the history of showing affection in the Victorian era.

Tickets to all events aside from the movie night and indoor concert are available online at ticketseller.ca.