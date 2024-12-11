Vernon's Charlie's Corner store closing after 65 years of business

Ben Low-On

Charlie’s Corner Store is closing its doors after 65 years in business in Vernon.

"That gap of expenses and income shrinks the equipment's getting older, and we just came to a decision saying, 'I think it's time to retire and look for something else to do'," said owner Tom Maxwell about the store closing.

The store has gone through different ownerships and name changes during its 65 years.

Maxwell told the Castanet the store was struggling when he bought it in 2016. He started to see business increase and said it had doubled since they took ownership.

Things started to come down for Charlie’s in 2023.

“Our revenues are dropping, and there's no real light at the end of the tunnel,” said Maxwell.

He says one of the main reasons for the loss of revenue involves construction going on in front of the shop. Over an eight-month construction period, there was very limited access to the shop. Making it harder for customers to enter the doors.

“I understand people don't come into construction zones, it's so hard to get in and out of the store. So we saw our revenues drop substantially. I would say probably 80% of our slowdown was construction," said Maxwell.

According to the City of Vernon project page, the construction outside Maxwell's shop is to reconstruct about 440 metres of road, storm sewer, sanitary sewer, and water main. The project began in April 2023 and is expected to be completed by summer 2025.

City spokesperson, Josh Winquist said that the city cannot comment on Maxwell's situation.

"The City of Vernon works to minimize impacts on businesses during construction projects, including maintaining public access. We encourage business owners to contact the city directly if they have concerns during such projects, so we can work together to address them," said Winquist in an email.

Maxwell said a mixture of the current economy, taxation, and payroll taxes also influenced his decision to close the shop.

The store's last day will be Dec. 31, and Maxwell says he will keep ownership of the building and turn it into something new.