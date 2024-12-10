Vernon awards $47k in discretionary grants for fall intake

Photo: Chelsey Mutter
Vernon city council approved 10 out of 29 applications for discretionary grants at Monday’s council meeting.
According to the staff report, the city received 29 grant applications totalling $312,018 and had $47,870 in the budget to allocate. Council approved staff recommendations for dolling out the fall intake grants without any discussion.
Council also approved a clarifying amendment to the discretionary grants policy that an organization can only receive one discretionary grant per calendar year.
The following grants were approved:
- Allan Brooks Nature Centre – $3,000 for the Okanagan Okie mascot.
- Archway Society for Domestic Peace – $10,000 for the replacement of video recording equipment for forensic interviews.
- Athletics for Kids – $2,200 out of the requested $6,500 to fund children in the Sport4Life Vernon Grant Program.
- North Okanagan Child Care Society – $12,500 out of the requested $25,000 to upgrade one of the entry ways with accessible ramps.
- North Okanagan Optimist Club Association – $2,000 to use towards the Children’s Christmas Gift House program.
- North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society – $3,590 out of the requested $10,000 to assist with the transformation of the NOYFSS downstairs.
- Sky Volleyball Club – $2,580 out of the requested $11,265.45 to fund the purchase of volleyballs.
- Take a Hike Youth Mental Health Foundation – $5,000 to fund land-based learning supplies and outdoor gear.
- Vernon Lawn Bowling Club – $2,000 to replace an aging water heater.
- Vernon She Shed Society – $5,000 out of the requested $15,000 to fund materials and safety equipment.
The following grants were denied:
- Army Navy and Air Force Veterans Association Unit 5 Society – $40,000
- British Columbia Honey Producers’ Association – $8,000
- Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon & District – $8,000
- Habitat for Humanity Okanagan – $14,627.75
- Mackie Lake House Foundation – $3,000
- North Okanagan Friendship Center/Pregnancy Outreach Program – $22,550
- North Okanagan Hotel Association – $2,000
- North Okanagan Sailing Association – $10,000
- North Okanagan Gymnastics – $5,000
- Okanagan Screen Arts Society – $1,500
- O’Keefe Ranch & Interior Heritage Society – $25,000
- The Sovereign Lake Nordic Club – $6,825
- Together for Christmas Society – $1,000
- Vernon & District Metis Association – $20,000
- Vernon Elks – $20,000
- Vernon OAK Learning Society – $15,000
- Vernon Pickleball Association – $8,500
- Vernon Ski Club – $4,250
- Vernon Upper Room Mission Society – $7,000