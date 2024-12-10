Vernon awards $47k in discretionary grants for fall intake

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Vernon city council approved 10 out of 29 applications for discretionary grants at Monday’s council meeting.

According to the staff report, the city received 29 grant applications totalling $312,018 and had $47,870 in the budget to allocate. Council approved staff recommendations for dolling out the fall intake grants without any discussion.

Council also approved a clarifying amendment to the discretionary grants policy that an organization can only receive one discretionary grant per calendar year.

The following grants were approved:

Allan Brooks Nature Centre – $3,000 for the Okanagan Okie mascot.

Archway Society for Domestic Peace – $10,000 for the replacement of video recording equipment for forensic interviews.

Athletics for Kids – $2,200 out of the requested $6,500 to fund children in the Sport4Life Vernon Grant Program.

North Okanagan Child Care Society – $12,500 out of the requested $25,000 to upgrade one of the entry ways with accessible ramps.

North Okanagan Optimist Club Association – $2,000 to use towards the Children’s Christmas Gift House program.

North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society – $3,590 out of the requested $10,000 to assist with the transformation of the NOYFSS downstairs.

Sky Volleyball Club – $2,580 out of the requested $11,265.45 to fund the purchase of volleyballs.

Take a Hike Youth Mental Health Foundation – $5,000 to fund land-based learning supplies and outdoor gear.

Vernon Lawn Bowling Club – $2,000 to replace an aging water heater.

Vernon She Shed Society – $5,000 out of the requested $15,000 to fund materials and safety equipment.

The following grants were denied: