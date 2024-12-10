Vernon business walk shows state of business steady from 2023 to 2024

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

The state of Vernon business in 2024 didn’t change much, compared to 2023.

That’s according to survey results from the 10th edition of the business walk – a project where city staff conduct a short survey with Vernon businesses. The idea is to gauge the business environment, find emerging trends and potentially find new ways to support businesses.

Economic development and partnerships manager John Perrott, gave Vernon council an update on what businesses had to say in Monday’s regular meeting.

“What's the biggest challenge facing your business?” was one question Perrott said was posed to businesses. “Well, there's sort of three key areas. No surprise number one, finding employees. Interestingly enough, we heard for the first time about lack of customers and lack of space for businesses.”

Other findings showed 61% of businesses expect growth in 2025, 75% say they will not retire or sell their business within the next five years, and 50% said location was a key attribute for doing business in Vernon.

Perrott said there’s also been a slight decrease in businesses hiring immigrant workers but that’s expected with the Rural & Northern Immigration Pilot program ending in August.

The city plans to continue to work with businesses to address concerns in January.

“Internally, there were sort of two geographically specific concerns and areas, so downtown security and parking concerns we’ll certainly reach out between transportation and our bylaw departments, policing around some of those concerns,” said Perrott.

He also highlighted concerns from businesses along 25th avenue where semi-trucks park overnight limiting disability access by blocking entrances.

Surveyors visited 75 businesses in five different areas in the community, and completed 69 surveys. More than just city staffed helped survey out, some participants include the Downtown Vernon Association, Community Futures, and counillors Kari Gares and Akbal Mund.

Gares said what stood out to her was the adaptability of the "vast majority" of businesses as they continue to deal with variables outside their control.