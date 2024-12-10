10th annual free 'Festive Feast' taking place this Saturday in Vernon

Photo: Michael Robinson

A free Festive Feast is taking place this Saturday for anyone in need.

Doors to the 10th annual Festive Feast open at 11 a.m. on Dec. 14 at the All Saints’ Anglican church hall at 27th Street and 32nd Avenue, with dinner served at 12:30 p.m.

“The cost, as always, is just a smile (well, maybe two smiles seeing as we are celebrating!),” reads a release from organizer Michael Robinson.

“Young, or young in spirit, everyone in genuine need is more than welcome. We understand that the word 'need' has many meanings and we make no judgement: for one person, it might simply be the need for a hearty meal, while for another, on a tight budget, the Festive Feast is an opportunity to step out and celebrate the season.”

The meal will be prepared by Alexander’s Pub, Cambium Cidery, Silver Star Mountain Resort and volunteer chefs.

Attendees will also be entertained by Kelowna magician Leif David, and Molly Boyd on piano.

Organizers say some of Santa’s elves will also be in attendance handing out gifts.

Centrepieces and placemats have been created by students and St. James’ and Ecole Bearisto Elementary schools.