Vernon council waiting to push Ministry of Transportation on unfinished projects

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Vernon city council will not be pushing the province to complete unfinished Ministry of Transportation and Transit (MoTT) projects identified in a 2015 study in hopes a new study will create projects to serve both pedestrians and cars – not just vehicles.

At Monday’s regular meeting, transportation manager with the city Danielle DeVries, recommended council wait for a city study to be completed before pushing MoTT on these unfinished projects.

“The major reason is that these [unfinished projects] are all major infrastructure projects aimed at making the highway and interacting roads better for cars. And I believe this council's intention is to look at how we can make the highways safer for everybody who uses it, not just people operating cars.

"So the study that we're working on with MoTT will be a bit more holistic for all of the road users, and we also are including every intersection that we have a potential crossing for pedestrians and cyclists, not just this list. So ours will be more extensive."

The city is currently working with the ministry and conducting a highway corridors study to look at safe active transportation crossings throughout the city. The study should be completed near February.

Coun. Brian Guy said council would need to come up with a strategy to convince the ministry to complete city identified projects after DeVries confirmed the 2015 unfinished projects were MoTT identified priorities.

“If they can't even persuade themselves to do their own priority projects. It's going to take a lot of work for us to persuade them to do our priority projects,” said Guy in council.

DeVries said the city had a kick off meeting with the Ministry last week and MoTT is now looking into intersections of Highway 97 and 30th Avenue and 32nd Avenue following recent accidents there.