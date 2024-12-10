Vernon businesses impacted by parking in downtown

Ben Low-On

Parking in downtown Vernon has been causing problems for some Vernon businesses. It is even forcing some to close their doors.

“It seems like if people don't find parking, then they go somewhere else, and it's probably the mall or online,” said Trevor Henke with Vernon Teach & Learn.

“With the two-hour parking, the movie we're showing now is two hours and 40 minutes long. So it restricts our ability to expand our programming,” said John Scott with The Towne Theatre.

“People know it’s a hassle to come down here,” said Kevin Lee with Spinners Sound Centre

During the weekdays, available parking throughout downtown is paid only. There is free parking every Sunday in downtown Vernon and Saturday in the lot on 29th St.

Most businesses say those days are when they are noticing their most foot traffic.

“It is nice, and people do come down,” said Henke.

“The occasional free Saturdays we still find challenging, because people just don't know. It's hard to get the word out,” said Scott.

Free parking throughout the week is something the Downtown Vernon Association does not see happening.

“While we understand this idea, turnover is essential to keep spaces available for shoppers rather than being occupied all day,” said Vernon Downtown Association Executive Director Keelan Murtagh in a statement.

“When you have to try and find a parking spot in the one and only parking lot over there that is a lot of monthly parking, it's hard to find parking. Even when the parkade is suggested, it is always full,” said Maureen Krause with HM Krause Jewelers about the difficulties of finding open parking.



Little Plum Children's Boutique says the lack of parking is one of the main reasons they had to close their doors in November.