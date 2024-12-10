Vernon councillor raises safety concerns over provincial building code update

Photo: Chelsey Mutter File photo

Vernon city councillor Brian Quiring raised concerns over a provincial building code update that would allow for certain new builds to have just one exit stairwell per floor (one egress stairwell).

On Aug. 29, the province announced code updates that remove the requirement for a second exit on buildings six-storey’s or lower.

“There's new legislation in the BC Building Code that allows for a single stair single exit for buildings that have no more than four units per floor or 24 occupants, and they can go up to six stories in height,” explained Quiring.

“And that's for the encouraging density on smaller lots, and it ultimately ends up being a municipality that decides whether or not they will adhere to that. I know that the International Association of Fire Fighters have some serious concerns about this new legislation.”

Quiring questioned the ability to fight fires with the new code. Coun. Teresa Durning said safety concerns over the code update were being raised by IAFF at the Union of British Columbian Municipalities.

Fire chief David Lind said the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs and the British Columbia Association of Fire Fighters, have all expressed a lot of concern about how the code came into effect.

According to BC Gov News, a call for input on single stair egress was put forward on Jan. 26, 2024 for “consultants with expertise in building design, engineering, and fire and life safety.”

City staff will bring a report back to council about whether or not the city would be required to implement the code updates, and if not will the default be to opt-in or to opt-out.