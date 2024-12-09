Vernon continues to push for ownership of Brigadier Murphy Armoury land eyed for housing

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Vernon's attempt to get ownership of land where the Brigadier Murphy Armoury sits continues as the mayor recently met with the minister of Municipal Affairs – the end goal is to build affordable housing.

The Department of National Defense identified the land, near the Vernon hospital, as a possibility for divestment with potential to fill the housing gap.

In an update to council at Monday’s regular meeting, mayor Victor Cumming said he met with Minister of Municipal Affairs Ravi Kahlon to discuss the future of the land – which was gifted to DND by the city over 100 years ago.

“[The site] was given to Department of National Defense by the city in [1911],” said Cumming. “If it was a modern disposition of land by us, we would have had a reverter clause, but in [1911] we didn't put in a reverter clause. So now we're trying to suggest to them that they, in good faith, return it to the city.”

Cumming said he’d also be happy for the feds to return the land to the province to allow them to handle the housing. Cumming said the minister had told him he was meeting with the feds today to chat more about the project.

Coun. Brian Quiring pointed out the location could be a “good candidate” for the mayor’s proposed housing co-op aimed at providing affordable housing for people with moderate income ($35,000 – $59,999).