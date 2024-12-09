Lumby business hosting Winter Solstice Lantern Walk

Photo: Monashee Co-op

An opportunity to go carolling this holiday will be happening in Lumby.

The Monashee Community Co-op is hosting the Winter Solstice Lantern Walk. The event is on Dec. 21 and starts at 6:30 p.m.

The walk will start at the West Salmon Trail Gazebo. People are encouraged to dress warmly and bring a lantern or flashlight, and dogs are welcomed on leash.

There will also be hot non-alcoholic apple cider free with a food bank donation.

Lanterns kits can be picked up at the Monashee Co-op at 3-1965 Shuswap Ave, printed instructions are available.