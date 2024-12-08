CARE looking for mentors to help high school students tackle climate change

Photo: CARE

Climate Action Ripple Effect planners are looking for community-minded people to help small groups of high school students tackle local climate change issues.

“We’re looking for people with insights, ideas, and the passion to help students create solutions for local climate challenges,” said Jo de Vries, CARE facilitator and Fresh Outlook Foundation CEO.

Past mentors have helped teams explore links between climate and nature, energy, agriculture, waste, transportation, human health, and culture.

CARE is a climate education program that helps students in Vernon.

Local program collaborators include School District 22, the City of Vernon, RDNO, UBC Okanagan, and Community Foundation of North Okanagan, with support from the nonprofit and business sectors.

During CARE 2024, 60 community mentors helped 340 students create 115 projects in support of municipal climate objectives and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

