Vernon runner comes home with gold medal from Canadian Cross Country Championships

Photo: Daniel Poulin

The third time was a charm for Vernon runner Robyn Poulin as she recently took home the gold medal at the Canadian Cross Country Championships.

On the course in London, Ont. last weekend, Poulin faced wind chills and blowing snow during the Masters (ages 35+) 8-km race. She took home the gold medal with a time of 30:49.10, nearly 23 seconds ahead of her closest competitor.

Poulin had raced in the event four other times, finishing second and third in her last two appearances.

“It's a nice switch up after all the years of work to come in first finally,” said Poulin about her win. “It's always a tough race out in Ontario."

Vernon runner Aaron Heidt finished seventh in the Masters 8-km race with a time of 28:53.7.