Transportation projects remain uncompleted 9 years after study

Photo: Castanet file photo

Most of the big Ministry of Transportation and Transit (MOTT) projects identified for Vernon in a 2015 study remain uncompleted, according to a report to city council.

Transportation manager Danielle DeVries submitted an update to council ahead of its Monday meeting as councillors raised safety concerns after a teen girl died after being hit by a car in a MOTT intersection this summer.

According to the report, the 2015 Highway 97 Vernon Traffic Management Study recommended several projects for MOTT to complete within the city.

“Most of the minor improvements to signage and signals have been completed, while most of the larger works are outstanding,” reads the report.

Outstanding projects include:

Highway 97 at 32nd Avenue - add northbound/southbound left turn lanes and eastbound/westbound left turn signal phase

Highway 97 at 35th Avenue - add a full traffic control signal

Highway 97 at 39th Avenue - add southbound right turn lane and westbound protected left turn signal phase

Highway 97 at 43rd Avenue - add a second eastbound left turn lane

Highway 97 at 48th Avenue - add fourth intersection leg connection to Old Kamloops Road (also in city's existing Master Transportation Plan)

The report says the only known project to occur within the city this year was a review of the Highway 97 and 32nd Avenue intersection improvements feasibility. The narrow right-of-way limits the work and improvements will likely not be able to take place until a land acquisition could occur.

The report also says there are no capital projects on the Ministry's published list within the City of Vernon.

The city is currently reviewing its Master Transportation Plan.