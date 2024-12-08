Vernon council to receive update on organics collection program

Photo: Pexels / Sarah Chai

Vernon City Council will receive a brief update on its organics collection program at its regular meeting, Monday.

According to an administration update submitted ahead of the meeting, the collection program began in May 2022.

“The program includes organics collection for all residential customers that were previously included in curbside collection,” reads the update. “This allowed for the transition to an automated cart collection system.”

Residential apartments and commercial customers are not included in the program, instead they’re expected to bring organics to the large bin provided at the recreation centre complex.

Vernon city staff say no additional programs have been looked at to expand the organics collection.