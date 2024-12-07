City of Vernon has removed a problematic bus shelter

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Photograph of 34th Street shelter before it was removed.

A problematic bus shelter has been removed, according to an administrative update to Vernon City Council ahead of its regular meeting Monday.

The shelter on 34th Street in front of the Wholesale Club has been removed following safety and vandalism concerns.

“It will be repaired and stored for the winter, then installed in a new location adjacent to Fulton High School on South Vernon Drive for the many students who regularly use transit (Route 5),” reads the report.

Staff have previously said at least two fires were reported at the 34th Street shelter.