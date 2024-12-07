City of Vernon once again offering drop location to have fresh Christmas trees recycled

Photo: File photo

City of Vernon residents are being encouraged to recycle their fresh Christmas trees.

People can discard their trees free of charge, through the Christmas tree disposal program.

Live trees can be dropped off at the Marshall Field parking lot at the west entrance, 6891 Okanagan Landing Rd., between Dec. 27, 2024 and Jan. 18, 2025.

The parking lot gate will be open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to dusk, with the gate closed on statutory holidays.

This is a change from last year’s location, which was at the current construction site of the Active Living Centre. Trees will not be accepted at the former location.

Signage will be installed at the drop-off site to guide residents to the location and provide important instructions for tree disposal.

If participating in the program, remember:

Remove all lights, decorations, and tree stands;

Other yard waste, commercial trees, artificial trees, trees with flocking/tinsel/spray foam, or general garbage or wastes will not be accepted at the drop-off site; and

Christmas trees can also be taken to the Greater Vernon Diversion & Disposal Facility (DDF).

Once collected, trees are chipped and used to create composting material called RDNO-Gro.

Christmas trees will not be picked up with your residential waste and will not be accepted in curbside organics carts or the community organics bin.

For additional details, please visit the city website or call 250-549-6757.