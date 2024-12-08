Vernon Teen Town was established in 1954

Photo: Vernon Museum Vernon Teen Town fashion show in 1958. Pictured, left to right: Wendy Olmstead, Gail Clark and Josephine Clarke.

On Feb. 25, 1954, the Vernon Teen Town was established as part of the British Columbia Teen Towns Associated, a movement aimed at providing teenagers aged 13 to 20 with opportunities to engage in citizenship and municipal governance alongside social and recreational activities.

The club operated as both a platform for personal development and a way to foster community connections among Vernon’s youth.

Jack Hutchings, known as the “Father of Teen Town,” served as chairman and played a key role in guiding the organization’s early development. Under his leadership, the Vernon Teen Town became an active and organized chapter, aligning with the broader objectives of the Okanagan Teen Town Association Constitution, which emphasized respect, community engagement, and personal accountability.

The Vernon Teen Town achieved notable accomplishments during its years of operation. In 1957, the chapter received the Assu Memorial Trophy, recognizing it as the best Teen Town in British Columbia. In 1960, members raised $2,300 — equivalent to over $23,000 today — for the BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. These funds were raised through events such as dances, bake sales, car washes, radio shows and tag days.

The club also established a local presence through its Saturday morning radio program, Teen Town Talk, which was broadcast across Vernon.

Membership was governed by a set of principles that required participants to abstain from smoking, profanity, drinking and gambling. These rules reflected the values of the organization and contributed to its structured and respectful environment.

At its peak, Teen Town chapters across British Columbia counted nearly 10,000 members, with the Vernon Teen Town standing out for its level of activity and community impact. While the Vernon Teen Town ceased operations by the 1970s, it remains a significant part of the region’s history, remembered for its contributions to youth development and its role in fostering civic responsibility among its members.

Gwyn Evans is the Head of Archives with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.