Report looks at potential post-fire risks following North Okanagan Hullcar Mountain wildfire

Photo: Shawn Goodison Photography

Months after the Hullcar Mountain Wildfire was declared under control a report is looking a potential risks in the aftermath.

The wildfire of note in the North Okanagan sparked Aug. 4 and grew to 784 hectares until BC Wildfire Service deemed the fire held on Aug. 12. The fire prompted evacuation orders and alerts for residents in the area, many of whom were farmers.

The fire mostly burned on Splatsin First Nations, covering approximately 587 hectares within the fire perimeter.

A post-fire risk assessment report identifies a number of values at risk including private water licenses, residents and buildings near the base of burned slopes, BC Hydro transmission line right of way, and several roads.

According to the report there is a moderate to high partial risk of debris flows, debris floods, or sediment-laden flows impacting water intakes downslope/downstream of the fire.

Salmon River Road and residents to the east of the road are at low partial risk of debris flow and/or flood.

Less than 50% of the upslope catchment areas burned, with less than 25% moderate and high severities. There is also a broad, flat to gently sloping bench separating the steeper valley slopes from those at risk on the valley floor.

“Additionally, the identified residences are not situated immediately downslope of moderately steep to near-vertical bedrock exposures that could be prone to post-wildfire rockfall,” reads the report.

Increased sedimentation and or ash deposits are expected in local stream channels.

The report recommends water licensees consider constructing protective measures around intakes and/or develop contingency plans to access alternative water sources. Private linnceses using water for domestic purposes should also conduct water testing to ensure it meets quality standards.

Splatsin or the forestry licensee are also recommended to review logging roads within and downslope of the fire perimeter where they cross with natural drainage paths.

Where salvage logging takes place, rainfall shutdown criteria should be established and strictly enforced to ensure worker safety.