Vernon historian finds 50-year-old footage of military parades in the provincial capital

Canada has a long and proud military history and today's trip down memory lane features a military parade from 1973.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has unearthed colour footage of several military parades in Victoria featuring the Canadian Scottish Regiment.

Arseneault said the footage includes “possibly a church parade, a regular parade and exercising the freedom of the city. The regiment is joined by at least one of it’s cadet corps.”

The regiment has a long and distinguished history, dating back to its formation in September 1912.

“This 50-year-old footage shows several First and Second World War veterans at the church with one officer with the Distinguished Service Order,” said Arseneault who also runs the museum at the Vernon Army Camp.

“A few faces may be recognized. As well, many locations will be familiar to Victorians, but there have been many changes to the city over the past half century.”

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

- with files from Francois Arseneault