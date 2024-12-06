Vernon bank robber, 70, sentenced to 9 years prison in Vernon

Photo: Castanet file photo A handwritten note tells customers the Interior Savings Credit Union branch in Vernon is closed following a robbery on March 1, 2022.

A robber who used a fake shotgun to threaten staff inside a Vernon bank, pointing the gun at a clerk and demanding $10,000, has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Keith Timpany, 70, was sentenced Friday morning in B.C Supreme Court in Vernon.

Timpany previously pleaded guilty to robbery use restricted/prohibited firearm, disguising face with intent to commit offence, loaded/unloaded with ammo prohibited/restricted firearm, and possession of firearm contrary to order.

Timpany and his get-away driver, Dwayne Finlay, were seen near Interior Savings Credit Union in Vernon on Feb. 28, 2022. Finlay has pleaded guilty to one count robbery but still awaits sentencing.

At about 9:30 a.m. on March 1, 2022, Timpany walked into the bank wearing a disguise, pulled out a fake shotgun and told everyone to put their cell-phones down.

Timpany demanded $10,000 from a clerk and was given $5,000. He then left the bank and got into the vehicle Finlay was driving. The pair drove to Silver Star before returning to Vernon where they were arrested the same day while trying to hide evidence from the robbery.

Mounties recovered cash from the bank as well as the mask used in the robbery and a real sawed-off rifle. Timpany’s DNA was found on the mask and a glove that was found by police.

Members of the public, including bank employees, were traumatized by the robbery.

Court also heard Timpany’s tragic back story which included his wife shooting herself in the head in front of him and being the victim of sexual abuse.

Justice Alison Beames agreed to a joint submission from Crown and defense attorneys.

With credit for time already served, Timpany has just under five years left on his sentence.

He was also given a life-time firearms ban and will be required to give a DNA sample.

Timpany apologized in court, and Beames encouraged him to “take advantage of the opportunity to get some counselling."