Popular Shoparama features more than 85 vendors in the Vernon recreation complex this weekend

Shoparama is taking place this weekend at the Vernon recreation centre from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The popular event features more than 85 vendors with everything from food to clothing and everything in between.

There will also be live entertainment, a concession and prizes.

Admission is free but cash donations to the Salvation Army are being accepted.

Shoparama started more than 20 years ago as a fundraiser for the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band. When the band broke up, Shoparama continued with a focus on helping the Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank.