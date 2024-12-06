Looking for rightful owner of stolen travel trailer: Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

Photo: RCMP

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are searching for the owners of a Premier Ultra Light travel trailer they suspect was stolen.

In a press release, Const. Chris Terleski said the trailer was recovered by police during an investigation on Oct. 11.

“It's believed the trailer is stolen property and likely has not yet been reported,” Terleski said. “The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to locate the owner in order to return the trailer and also gather any possible information about its theft.”

Terleski said if “you are the owner, you are asked owner or anyone who may be able to identify the owner is asked to contact Constable Forsyth at the Armstrong office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028 and quote file #2024-6175.