City of Vernon, union, ratify three-year contract agreement

Photo: Castanet file photo

City of Vernon employees will be getting a pay bump for three years.

The city and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) local branch have ratified a three-year agreement for the Jan. 1, 2024 through Dec. 31, 2026 term.

Employees will receive a 3% incremental wage increase each year of the term along with a 4% market adjustment in 2024.

“Council would like to express appreciation for the hard work of both negotiating teams in concluding bargaining and in reaching this reasoned three-year collective agreement,” said mayor Victor Cumming.

“The agreement strikes a fair and sustainable balance between supporting our employees and upholding our responsibility to taxpayers. We value the strong working relationship we share with the Union and its members and look forward to continuing to sustain a resilient, thriving community together.”

The agreement also includes some adjustments and housekeeping updates.

The new agreement adds 0.75% to the city’s property tax increase of 11.06% including CUPE.