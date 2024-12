Photo: Aaron Luprypa

Taking pictures with Santa this year can help people in need this holiday season.

Free pictures with Santa will be happening at the Friesen's Countrytyme Gardens in Coldstream on Dec. 7 and Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Food donations will be given to the Lumby and Vernon food banks to help people in need this season.

Santa’s Elves will help take pictures of people, families, and pets.

There will also be warm drinks and food available at the event.