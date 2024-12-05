One kind resident will receive a free car from Vernon Hyundai

Photo: Facebook

A local car dealership is looking to give a car away to someone who embodies the kindness and spirit of Vernon.

Vernon Hyundai is looking to spread joy and gratitude by giving way a 2023 Hyundai Sante Fe Premium this holiday season.

“At Vernon Hyundai, we believe in supporting the community that feels like family, and this is our way of giving back to those who make Vernon such an incredible place,” said the dealership in an email.

“We understand that the holidays can be a challenging time for many, and a reliable vehicle can change lives. This giveaway is more than just a car — it’s about empowering someone to connect with loved ones, overcome challenges, and create new opportunities.”

People who want to nominate someone can fill out a form here and share a heartfelt story about why the nominee deserves this vehicle – highlight their character, resilience, and how this gift could brighten their journey.

The dealership's management team will review each nomination and select a winner who “reflects the heart of our community.”

“Let’s come together to make this season unforgettable and spread warmth where it’s needed most. Thank you for helping us share the joy this holiday season," said the dealership.

The car giveaway will take place Dec. 20.