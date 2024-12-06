Ancient Bethlehem comes to life at Vernon's Emmanuel Baptist Church

If you can't bring the people to ancient Bethlehem, bring ancient Bethlehem to the people.

Once again Vernon's Emmanuel Baptist Church has brought the ancient Middle Eastern city to life to celebrate Christmas.

Bethlehem Star has been a long-standing tradition at the church located on Commonage Road across from the DND ball diamonds.

Hundreds of volunteer hours go into creating the ancient city to tell the story of the first Christmas.

“This is one of the biggest events we do,” said Gideon Stelter, with the church.

A huge circus tent has been set up in the church parking lot where people can go to a market from more than 2,000 years ago. Centurions will be patrolling the grounds akin to what was found under Roman rule.

“It's a chance to see the Christmas story in all its fullness,” Stelter said.

From the outdoor market place, participants will work their way into the church gymnasium and foyer where the ancient experience continues.

“The final spot is in our sanctuary where there is going to be a choir and music and lots of fun stuff,” Stelter said.

“Every year it changes up a little bit and this year it is just awesome.”

And the entire event is free for anyone to attend.

Bethlehem Star runs today from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.