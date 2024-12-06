Kelowna man suing Reigonal District of North Okanagan over Development Variance Permit

Photo: RDNO Property Roberts is looking to subdivide

A Kelowna man is suing the Regional District of North Okanagan for allegedly refusing his Development Variance Permit application to subdivide a property on Ricardo Road.

According to court documents, Douglas Lynn Roberts is looking to subdivide a property at 10047 Ricardo Road into seven parcels to create an industrial park. Roberts is trying to get a DVP to avoid the cost of creating a water line along the full property length and the cost to construct a looping water main.

An approved DVP allows a property owner to amend certain land use regulations that apply to their property.

According to court documents, a DVP was approved with conditions. To avoid the costly construction, Roberts was required to upgrade the existing water main, construct a new water main and remove responsibility for water quality from the RDNO.

But Roberts says when he went to move forward with the development, RDNO staff placed two further conditions on the DVP being issued. He says the “covenant” is contrary to the resolution from the RDNO board.

Court documents show RDNO staff wrote the lands could not be further developed without written permission from the RDNO, and more development could require Roberts complete the costly water line construction he was trying to avoid.

Roberts argues the two conditions were not part of the board’s DVP approval. He also says the conditions undermine the board’s approval as it potentially prevents the seven-lot subdivision in the DVP.

“The imposition by the Respondent's staff of these two additional terms … has prevented the Petitioner from being able to proceed with the development of the Property and has caused the Petitioner significant financial difficulties,” reads court documents.

Roberts says he’s written two letter to the RNDO, which have not been answered as of Nov. 12.

The lawsuit states the “unilateral imposition” of the two conditions was unreasonable and staff had no authority to issue the conditions.

"The issue is whether the Respondent's staff had been lawfully delegated any authority to require these two additional terms ... to the Covenant that the Respondent had required as a condition of the Board of Directors issuing a DVP," reads court documents.

Roberts is looking to get the DVP issued without the two conditions, a statement the conditions are not authorized, and unspecified costs.