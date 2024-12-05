Some donations to Vernon Hospice House Journey Campaign blocked by mail strike

Photo: Pixabay

The ongoing Canada Post strike is keeping some donations from reaching the North Okanagan Hospice Society, which operates Vernon's Hospice House.

"Our annual Journeys Campaign is a crucial part of our fundraising efforts. While the Canada Post strike has temporarily impacted our traditional mail-out, we remain confident in the continued support of the North Okanagan community" said executive director Megan Cox.

To ensure uninterrupted support, supporters are encouraged to donate online or to hospice directly.

“At some point in our lives, we or someone that we love, may need the compassionate care provided by a hospice. The North Okanagan Hospice Society (NOHS) is committed to providing compassionate care and support to individuals facing a palliative diagnosis, their families and those who are grieving. When medical intervention can no longer extend life, we strive to enrich every remaining day,” a press release from the society said.

Donations are instrumental in hospice programs, including grief and bereavement support.

“Your support has allowed us to provide services for people of all ages and in all stages of grief, in both individual and group sessions. These programs provide invaluable assistance to individuals and their loved ones as they navigate the challenges of loss and grief.”

NOHS services include hospice care, grief counselling and community education, to all residents of the North Okanagan.

The 12-bed Hospice House offers short-term respite care, providing a peaceful and supportive environment for patients and their loved ones. The hospice team, comprised of both staff and volunteers, provides invaluable support to residents, ensuring their comfort and well-being.