Vernon RCMP locate missing man safe and well

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE Dec. 6

The 33-year-old man last seen in Vernon on Nov. 27 has been located safe and well by RCMP.

ORIGINAL Dec. 5

Vernon Mounties are turning to the community to assist them in finding a man who hasn't been seen in more than a week.

A 33-year-old man was last in Vernon on Nov. 27 and has not been seen or heard from since.

"If you have seen or heard from [the man], or have information as to his whereabouts, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers," Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release.

Crimestoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).