Police searching for Vernon man

Photo: Vernon RCMP Tyler Jackson, 33, was last seen in Vernon on Nov. 27 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Vernon Mounties are turning to the community to assist them in finding a man who hasn't been seen in more than a week.

Tyler Jackson, 33, was last in Vernon on Nov. 27 and has not been seen or heard from since.

He is five-foot-seven, 159 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

"If you have seen or heard from Tyler Jackson, or have information as to his whereabouts, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers," Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release.

Crimestoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).