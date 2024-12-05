Vernon musician "SonReal" to make stop in Okanagan during North American tour

Ben Low-On

Vernon artist Aaron Hoffman, better known as “SonReal” is set to start the Canadian leg of his “All Things Aside Tour.”

The rapper currently lives in Lake Country, but grew up in Vernon where his music dreams began.

“I always wanted to be a global artist, I wanted to tour in Canada, America, Europe, everywhere,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman just completed his first leg of the tour through the U.S.A. He played more than 26 destinations from places like San Francisco to Cleveland, Ohio.

“It's really special, just meeting so many of my fans at VIPs and hearing their story about how my music connected to them,” Hoffman told Castanet.

“I love touring America.”

Hoffman started creating music when he was 15 years old. Growing up, he was into skateboarding and much of his musical inspiration comes from the hip hop he would listen to at the skate park.

“I started doing music because I loved it, but I also was like, 'How can I make a difference in the world?' And music was my outlet for that,” Hoffman said.

Outside of creating music and performing, Hoffman is a big golfer and loves watching UFC. He is also the father of three children who he says are his “main priority.”

“That's above music, that's above my career, that's above everything. I do a lot of stuff with my family,” said Hoffman.

The Canadian leg of his tour is his sixth time having a concert series in Canada, but he says this one will be the “biggest yet."

He performs in Kelowna and Kamloops on Jan. 26 and 28.

More information about his music and ticket prices can be found on his website.