$1,000 up for grabs to encourage shopping local: Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

Photo: Castanet file photo

Shopping local could have a big pay off this holiday season.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has launched a Rally the Valley Campaign to encourage shopping local. People who pledge to shop local will be entered to win $1,000 in gift cards.

The campaign is being sponsored by Valley First and is in collaboration with the Downtown Vernon Association and Village Green Shopping Centre.

“Shopping local is more than a transaction; it’s an investment in the future of our community. The Rally the Valley Campaign celebrates the businesses and individuals who make Vernon a great place to live, work, and shop,” said Dan Proulx, general manager of the chamber.

The campaign runs from now until Dec. 15 – people can enter by pledging online to buy 50% of their gift locally.

During the pledge the chamber will also be unveiling the 12 Days of Deals showcasing exclusive offers from local businesses.

The chamber says shopping local has many benefits:

Economic Benefits: Every dollar spent locally recirculates in our community, strengthening the economy and creating local jobs.

Enhanced Security: Shopping local helps prevent fraud by keeping transactions close to home.

Personalized Service: Enjoy friendly, expert customer service from local retailers who care about their customers.

Community Connection: By supporting local businesses, you’re investing in the heart of our community and ensuring its growth and sustainability.

The Rally the Valley winner will be announced on Dec. 17.