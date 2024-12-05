Vernon senior left injured for 2 hours due lack of available ambulances

Photo: Monica Campbell Eleonore, 86, fell in her Vernon home Wednesday and was forced to wait two hours for an available ambulance

A Vernon woman says her senior mother was left laying on the ground injured for about two hours Wednesday morning as she waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Monica Campbell says her 86-year-old mother, Eleonore, fell in her home, and possibly broke her hip, at about 6 a.m., Dec. 4.

“She was on the cold floor for two hours before they took her away,” Campbell said through tears.

“I tried to keep her warm but I was told by 911 not to move her.”

Campbell says her mom was in extreme pain, cold and needed to go to the bathroom, but unable to move, her mother was stuck and "screaming in pain".

An ambulance arrived at about 7:45 a.m. and Eleonore was brought to Vernon Jubilee Hospital at about 8:10 a.m. She’d called the operator four times before help arrived.

Campbell says operators told her only one ambulance was available before 6:30 a.m. and they were busy with a higher priority call. She says the operator told her there’s no money available to staff more ambulances here.

“Vernon is not a small place, where’s the money?” Campbell questioned.

She says she's grateful to the paramedics for their help, and is upset at the higher ups for being unable to adequately staff the area.

BC Emergency Health services says it's aware of the situation, and is "sorry to hear this patient had a difficult experience."

BC EHS said it received a call at 6:13 a.m. and confirmed an ambulance didn't arrive until 7:44 a.m. EHS says Campbell's call was coded non-urgent based on information from the caller, but was upgraded at 7:31 a.m. after a review from a paramedic specialist.

"BC EHS prioritizes ambulance calls based on the information received from the caller and the Medical Priority Dispatch System, an internationally recognized system used around the world," BC EHS said.

"Our dispatch also has a process to upgrade a call to a higher priority response if a patient’s condition worsens."

More information about the coding system BC EHS uses is available online.

The Ministry of Health said Vernon's ambulance station is well-staffed wth 62 paramedics working as of December, up from 56 in September.

The ministry said it has two ambulances staffed 24 hours a day. It also has one ambulance staffed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., one from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and one from 10 a.m. to 9 p..m. There is also one Advanced Care Paramedic Responder Unit in place temporarily, staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are 3 full-time positions open at the station, two for regularly scheduled employees and one for an irregularly scheduled employee. These roles have been posted and are anticipated to be filled in the current round of provincial job postings.