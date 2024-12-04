Still no updates surrounding downed helicopter in Shuswap River: Vernon RCMP

It has been over a year since a helicopter went down in the Shuswap River near Mabel Lake, and police still have no updates for the public.

Const. Chris Terleski with the North Okanagan RCMP told Castanet in an email that he spoke to the investigator and "there’s nothing new for releases at this time."

On Aug. 12, 2023, a Robinson Helicopters R44 went down at night into the Shuswap River.

According to the Aviation Safety Network 2023 global helicopter accident dashboard, Robinson R44s had the most accidents of the surveyed models in 2023. The helicopter type had 64 accidents – 16 of which were fatal.

Unconfirmed reports say the helicopter clipped a power line on its way down in the North Okanagan. Collisions with poles or wire were the second highest cause of crash with 15 instances, of which five involved a Robinson R44, according to the ASN dashboard.

The dashboard also shows the helicopter that went down in the Shuswap River was unregistered. A final report has yet to be released. The crash was non-fatal for humans but one dog lost its life.

Last summer, RCMP said the pilot fled the scene while three others were injured and brought to hospital. BC EHS reported four brought to hospital.

Multiple Castanet readers reported seeing the helicopter flying erratically before the crash, but that has not been confirmed by authorities.