Tickets to the 2025 Vernon Winter Carnival, Back to the 80's, go on sale Friday

Photo: Facebook/Vernon Winter Carnival Society

The 65th annual Vernon Winter Carnival will be a blast from the past with its 2025 theme, Back to the 80's – and tickets go on sale Friday.

“We are so excited for our theme this year and the response from the community and our third party event holders tells us it’s going to be another amazing year!” Says VWC Society Chair Laurell Cornell.

The carnival will run from Feb. 7 to 16, and will host more than 100 events throughout the 10 days. Events are hosted by the VWC, local businesses and local organizations throughout the city.

Many favourite events are returning including Sip and Savour hosted by VWC and the Downtown Vernon Goldrush from the Downtown Vernon Association.

“We are thrilled to see the return of many beloved Carnival traditions, such as the Snow Sculptures at Silver Star, the 52nd Annual Coca-Cola Classic Peewee Hockey Tournament, and the 64th Annual Carnival Parade, just to name a few,” said executive director Lisa Fenyedi. “We want to invite all community members to embrace winter and come “Back to the 80's” with us this February!”

This year there are also 22 new events:

Let it Snow Raffle – VWC

Back to the 80’s Tremendous Trivia

Retro Ride Day – SilverStar Mountian Resort

Disco Laser Light Boogie – SilverStar Mountain Resort

Great Scott! Escaping the 80’s – Okanagan Science Centre

Drag Brunch – The Med

Tour de Soup – Sovereign Lake Nordic Club

Senior’s Nostalgia Bingo – Family Resource Centre

Moonwalk Mania Family Dance – NOYFSS & Okanagan Restoration

Come Try Ringette – Greater Vernon Ringette Association

80's Fun Children’s Games – Okanagan Regional Library

Tribute to Movies of the 80’s – Blues Bros. - Dance Lesson & Speakeasy at Cheek to Cheek

Try Speed Skating – Vernon Vortex

A Winter’s Night Painting Party – Caetani Centre

Care Bears Crazies – Okanagan Regional Library

Build a Synthesizer – Okanagan Regional Library

Josh + Bex Concert – Mackie Lake House

Tribute to Movies of the 80’s – Dirty Dancing - Dance Lesson & Speakeasy at Cheek to Cheek

Hip to be Square – Star Country Squares

Step Back into the 80’s Aquafit Style- Greater Vernon Recreation

Storybooks of the 80’s – Okanagan Regional Library

Pop! Glow Show – Okanagan Science Centre

Tickets will be on sale Friday Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. online, in person at 3401 35 Ave, and by phone at 250-545-2236.