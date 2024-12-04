More impaired driving enforcement coming: North Okanagan RCMP

Photo: Vernon RCMP

A month-long counter attack campaign to support National Impaired Driving Enforcement Month begins in the North Okanagan on Saturday – National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day.

North Okanagan RCMP and BC Highway Patrol in Falkland will be ramping up their efforts to remove impaired drivers from the road.

“Impaired driving is the cause of too many tragic injuries and deaths each year,” said Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP.

“Impaired driving, due to alcohol or drugs, is preventable, dangerous, and will not be tolerated. If you plan to consume anything that will impair your ability to drive, either stay home or arrange for a safe ride in advance. We want you to enjoy yourself, but do it in a responsible way and help keep this season festive and safe.”

Throughout the month of December, there will be increased enforcement activity including check-stops, mandatory alcohol screening, field sobriety tests and the use of drug recognition experts.

Police are urging the public to make responsible choices and keep roadways safe.