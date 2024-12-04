Central and North Okanagan postal workers rally in Vernon

Photo: Ben Low-On

Canadian postal workers from around the North and Central Okanagan gathered in Vernon on Tuesday as the strikes entered its third week.

“Canada Post apparently put forward what they call a framework for negotiations. It doesn't sound like they've moved on a whole lot,” said Canadian Union of Postal Workers 848 Vice-President, Christina Goldie about the talks between both sides.

At the beginning of the strike, a mediator was brought in to help guide conversation between Canada Post and the CUPW. As the strike continues, the mediator has left the table and both sides are in a cool off period.

The region-wide protest was held today because the local 848 believed everyone needed a "pick-me-up."

The protest began at the main office in Vernon and continued to MP Mel Arnold's office just a few blocks away.

The union say it's fighting for livable wages, pensions, and safe working conditions.

“You're out in the dark, you're in all the elements. We go out no matter what. There's a blizzard, the city shuts down. Your post worker is still walking around,” said CUPW 848 president, Jeanette Maleska.

Over the past two weeks, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business said that small businesses around the country have lost a combined $765 million due to the strike, an average of $76.6 million per day.

“It really is a wide-scale financial challenge for small businesses at this point. There's not many that are slipping through this unscathed,” said Emily Boston with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

Boston says that many Canadians are now starting to shift towards using larger carriers.

“Why don't I just buy it right from Amazon? It'll be delivered to my door. Then you kind of miss that middle man, meaning that small businesses are chopped out of that equation entirely.”

The strike is expected to continue through the busy holiday season.